Watch: Rock Band Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Tells Trump Voters ‘Don’t Come’ to Their Shows

The alternative rock band Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, most famous for the song “Face Down,” has told Trump voters to stay away from their shows “forever.”

In a video posted to Instagram this week, lead singer Ronnie Winter said in no uncertain terms that Trump voters committed a sin so great in voting for him, regardless of the reason, that they deserve social ostracism and shame “forever.” He also cited his self-professed Christianity, even though Jesus regularly preached grace, mercy, and forgiveness – principles he seems to think Trump voters are unworthy of.

“If you voted for Donald Trump, do not come to my shows — forever, not just like these four years,” Winter said in the video. “Don’t come to my shows because you’re going to hear a lot of woke propaganda, and you’re going to hear the actual words of Jesus, and you’re going to see a lot of acceptance from all areas of life and races, and you’re just going to see a lot of harmony. OK? That’s not what you’re about, OK? Don’t come. Refunds are available. Forever, don’t come. Goodbye.”

Winter also said in the video that he has been receiving backlash from his conservative fans after throwing himself behind wokeness in 2020.

“Just doing a quick little PSA. I thought I was pretty clear about all this stuff in 2020,” Winter said. “As you notice on my Instagram, I did not remove any of that stuff from the Stay Woke campaign, I guess you guys are calling it, from 2020.”

“Look, man, the thing about being woke is: you’re awake, and once you’re awake, you can never go to sleep. And not only has nothing change but everything they said was going to happen, the woke people, has happened. You have done nothing but prove them right,” he added.

Ronnie Winter then went on to classify himself as someone who “actually” follows the words of Jesus while encouraging hatred for the 77 million people who voted for Trump. Exactly how Jesus would approve full-blown hatred and condemnation for 77 million people, Winter did not elaborate.

“So, here it is again, in case somehow you missed it: Hi, I’m Ronnie Winter. I sing for the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and I actually follow what Jesus says. If you’re a Christian and you’re watching this and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you,” he said. “You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don’t want you there. Don’t come to my shows.”

He also told Trump voters to stop listening to his song “Face Down.”

“It’s awesome that you love ‘Face Down’; it’s not for you. It’s not your song, OK? It is not your song,” he said.

