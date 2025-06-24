Hollywood Celebrities Back Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani for New York City Mayor

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist running for mayor of New York City, supported defunding the police (as Gotham City crime spiked and the NYPD’s roster dwindled); he wants to institute government-run grocery stores, provide “free” buses, “free” child care, and freeze rent hikes. He’s refused to recognized Israel as a Jewish state and declined to condemn the Holocaust.

So, of course he’s got the backing of Hollywood celebrities.

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon (who lost to then Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s also currently running for NYC mayor, in a 2018 gubernatorial race) race a full-throated endorsement of Mamdani as she hiked to her polling station to cast her vote for him. She’s never been more thrilled to vote for the candidate she also hosted a fundraiser for.

Foreign interference? New Zealand-born pop superstar Lorde urged her 11 million Instagram followers to early vote for the Democratic socialist.

Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn emcee’d a rally in support of Mamdani in Brooklyn, New York, on May.

You can’t spell Democratic socialist without Michael Moore.

Saturday Night Live cast memebers Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman campaign for Mamdani.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski may have put Mamdani over the top with this get out the vote video.

He’s also got backing from comedians Morgan Spector and John Early and Broadway and Hollywood film star Ben Platt

Polls close at 9pm in the New York City Democratic primary for mayor, in what is shaping up to be a tight 5-way race.