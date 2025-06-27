Global Warming Hardliners Private Jet Set to Jeff Bezos’ Wedding in Venice

A throng of Hollywood celebrities who’ve spent years lecturing about the peril we all face from climate change, hopped on private jets set for Venice where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s three-day wedding extravaganza took place.

A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Orlando Bloom, and his ex-fiance Katy Perry flocked to the picturesque “Floating City,” while mega-wealthy stars, many of whom own their own private jets, landed at Marco Polo Airport in the days leading up to the $50 million bash.

Kim Kardashian, who’s spent years “fighting” climate change, arrived in her $65 million Gulfstream G650, Business Insider reports.

Oprah Winfrey, who once said “the future of life as we know it” depends on how we combat climate change, landed in her G700 in Venice earlier this week with her gal pal Gayle King.

Sir Elton John, who owns an apartment in Venice, is set to perform, as is Lady Gaga.

Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, who once lectured President Donald Trump about the dangers of climate change, was also in Venice, reportedly arriving on a Global 6000 owned by Emanuel’s firm Endeavor Group Holdings.

The guest list comes to more than 200, including Jordan’s Queen Rania, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, Usher, and fashion designer Spencer Antle. There were a reported 100 or more private jets landing in town for the festivities.