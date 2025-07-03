Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Low Key in Luxe Flats for July 4th Visit to Children’s National Hospital

First Lady Melania Trump kept it low key on Thursday as she visited Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC to help children decorate the hospital’s garden with July 4th decor.

Melania Trump chose a Gabriela Hearst black and white polka dot blouse with an ivory skirt for the visit. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recognize the blouse from 2020 when Mrs. Trump paired it with a Michael Kors skirt suit for an event in the White House’s East Room.

Though Mrs. Trump typically wears sky-high stileotts, she chose a pair of Trompette Ballerina patent leather flats from Roger Vivier, a favorite of the first lady’s. The flats retail for $890.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.