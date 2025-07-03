Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Low Key in Luxe Flats for July 4th Visit to Children’s National Hospital

First Lady Melania Trump kept it low key on Thursday as she visited Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC to help children decorate the hospital’s garden with July 4th decor.
Melania Trump chose a Gabriela Hearst black and white polka dot blouse with an ivory skirt for the visit. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recognize the blouse from 2020 when Mrs. Trump paired it with a Michael Kors skirt suit for an event in the White House’s East Room.
Though Mrs. Trump typically wears sky-high stileotts, she chose a pair of Trompette Ballerina patent leather flats from Roger Vivier, a favorite of the first lady’s. The flats retail for $890.
US First Lady Melania Trump holds teddy bears for children as she arrives during a visit at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC on July 3, 2025. (Photo by Jemal COUNTESS / AFP)
US First Lady Melania Trump takes part in an activity with children during a visit at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC on July 3, 2025. (Photo by Jemal COUNTESS / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 3: First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Children’s National Hospital President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown (2nd-L) visits with children at Children’s National Hospital on July 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. Melania Trump visited the hospital the day before the July 4th holiday to greet patients, participate in arts and crafts, see a hybrid tea rose bush planted from the White House in the hospital’s Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, and visit with a 3-month old transplant patient and his family. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump accompanied by Children’s National Hospital President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown (top-L) poses for a picture with patients during a visit at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC on July 3, 2025. (Photo by Jemal COUNTESS / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 3: First lady Melania Trump adds July 4th decorations to the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden as she visits with children at Children’s National Hospital on July 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. Melania Trump visited the hospital the day before the July 4th holiday to greet patients, participate in arts and crafts, see a hybrid tea rose bush planted from the White House in the hospital’s Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, and visit with a 3-month old transplant patient and his family. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 3: First lady Melania Trump and Children’s National Hospital President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown (L), walks through the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children’s National Hospital on July 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. Melania Trump visited the hospital the day before the July 4th holiday to greet patients, participate in arts and crafts, see a hybrid tea rose bush planted from the White House in the hospital’s Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, and visit with a 3-month old transplant patient and his family. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 3: First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Children’s National Hospital President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown (R), speaks with children in the the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children’s National Hospital on July 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. Melania Trump visited the hospital the day before the July 4th holiday to greet patients, participate in arts and crafts, see a hybrid tea rose bush planted from the White House in the hospital’s Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, and visit with a 3-month old transplant patient and his family. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 3: First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Children’s National Hospital President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown (L), poses for a photograph with children in the the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children’s National Hospital on July 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. Melania Trump visited the hospital the day before the July 4th holiday to greet patients, participate in arts and crafts, see a hybrid tea rose bush planted from the White House in the hospital’s Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, and visit with a 3-month old transplant patient and his family. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
