Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes 1980s Americana in Michael Kors

First Lady Melania Trump attended her husband’s speech in the East Room of the White House this week in an ensemble with hints of former First Lady Nancy Reagan and the 1980s era of businesswear.

Melania Trump chose a Michael Kors navy skirt suit, she notably adores the cuts of Kors’ women suits, which she had previously worn with a Burberry silk blouse in June 2019 to arrive in London, England.

For this occasion, though, Mrs. Trump made the rare choice to channel an era which she tends to generally pass over — favoring the color palette and silhouettes that defined the 1970s. Mrs. Trump wore a black and white polka dot Gabriela Hearst blouse buttoned entirely up to her neck.

Alone, the blouse — which retails for $1,290 — is a garment that could have easily been ripped straight from Nancy Reagan’s classical, formal wardrobe. Staying true to her fashion model aesthetic, Mrs. Trump paired the look with sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.