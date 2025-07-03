Watch: First Lady Melania Trump Visits Children’s National Hospital, Helps Make Independence Day Decorations

First Lady Melania Trump visited young hospital patients at D.C.’s Children’s National Hospital on Thursday bearing gifts and even helping decorate the garden for the Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

Mrs. Trump brought along a passel full of stuffed toys including teddy bears, as well as books and blankets for the kiddies.

She also sat with many of the children and talked with them about their favorite sports, foods, and hobbies.

She even joked about her presidential hubby’s hobby of golf when one of the kids asked if she also enjoyed the game.

“No, I don’t play golf,” she said chuckling. She did, though, admit she has played the game with Donald in the past.

Then she made her way out to the hospital’s Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, which she helped inaugurate on 2017, to help decorate the grounds for a more patriotic air on the eve of the facility’s Independence Day celebrations.

The first lady and a retinue of children planted red, white, and blue windmills, little U.S. flags and other decorations in the garden.

Mrs. Trump also unveiled a new addition to the garden in the form of an “External Flame” hybrid rose, a highly fragrant yellow rose variety.

Trump gave each of the children gift bags with blankets and teddy bears that had shirts reading, “Be Best,” her campaign focused on children’s well-being.

After, the first lady visited the heart and kidney unit at the hospital and met privately with a 3-year-old patient.

The Children’s National Hospital is one of Melania’s favorite places to visit and support and she often visits the facility during the Christmas holiday.

Later Thursday, the first lady was expected to join President Donald Trump in the Oval Office where they set to meet with Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, who was released.

