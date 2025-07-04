Dr. Phil’s Merit Street Media has filed for bankruptcy as well as a lawsuit against its distribution partner, Trinity Broadcasting.

Launched in early 2024, Merit Street Media said it filed for bankruptcy despite touting Dr. Phil as one of its flagship talents due to “severely strained liquidity position” and the “failure to secure additional outside capital as reasons for the declaration,” per The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

“It also mentions ongoing legal issues with Trinity Broadcasting and the Professional Bull Riders as contributing factors,” noted THR.