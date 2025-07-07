Video: Rapper 4xtra Jokes About ‘Blowing Somebody Up’ Just Before Blowing Fingers Off with Fireworks

Rapper 4Xtra is now down a few after a gruesome fireworks accident left him with two fewer fingers over the July 4th weekend.

The rapper also posted an unfortunate video on social media ahead of the accident in which he joked, “Dead homies, who wants to get blown up today.”

“Who wants to get blown up today,” the rapper added on his video post. “I’m going to blow your ass up! I’m blowing somebody up today.”

It turned out that 4xtra did, indeed, blow someone up. Unfortunately for him, it was himself.

The joking aside, images of the rapper’s horrible injury also began circulating online showing the dangers of messing with large explosives.

The photo of what 4Xtra was holding could be M1000 fireworka, often called a “quarter stick,” which is a powerful explosive. Further, quarter stick fireworks are illegal to manufacture or possess in the U.S.A. without an ATF High Explosives Manufacturing License. They are generally for professionals, not backyard use.

The rapper’s sister, Emily, has created a GoFundMe page to help raise the money for her brother’s medical treatment.

“On the 4th of July, 4XTRA was injured in a firework accident,” she wrote on the page description. “As many of you know, medical care can be incredibly expensive and add up very fast.”

She continued, “Resan is someone who lights up every room with his humor and energy. If you’ve ever laughed with him, shared a moment, or simply care about his well-being.”

More than $7 thousand has been raised thus far.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) 14,700 people were treated in ERs across the country last year and there were 11 deaths from fireworks-related accidents. The CPSC added that 36 percent of injuries were to hands and fingers and 22 percent were to the head and face of victims.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.