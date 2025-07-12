Faith-Based ‘Tradpop’ Music Makes Comeback as Conservative Ideals Ascend in Culture

Faith-based “traditional pop” music, also known as “tradpop,” is reportedly making a comeback as conservative ideals become more mainstream following a broader cultural shift in the United States and President Donald Trump’s landslide 2024 election victory.

Alex Warren’s faith-based love song, “Ordinary” — which features lyrics mentioning the Lord, holy water, angels, heaven, an altar, and Hallelujah — reached the No. 1 song in the U.S. this week, and has remained on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the past 20 weeks.

“The angels up in the clouds are jealous, knowing we found something so heavenly — something so out of the ordinary,” Warren sings in the chorus of “Ordinary,” adding, “You got me kissing the ground of your sanctuary. Shatter me with your touch, oh, Lord, return me to dust.”

“Hopeless Hallelujah, on this side of Heaven’s gate. Oh, my life, how do ya breathe and take my breath away? At your altar, I will pray you’re the sculptor, I’m the clay,” the song’s lyrics add.

Country star Morgan Wallen also topped the charts for a fifth week in a row with his recently released album, “I’m the Problem,” breaking his own record from 2023 for the most songs ever charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week.

Singers Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, Benson Boone, and Shaboozey, meanwhile, have country-pop and folk style songs topping Billboard’s charts.

“It’s a stark cultural contrast from last summer,” Semafor noted, recalling last year having been “defined” by the rise of “boundary-pushing” pop stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX, whose “brat summer” trend “was embraced by Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.”

But in the summer of 2025, “things are looking very different” with regards to which musician are popular in the United States, pop music commentator and podcaster Sam Murphy pointed out.

“What they’re representing is a shift toward something far more safer, far more traditional, and far more conservative,” Murphy said. “Many of these names have strong religious beliefs or religious backgrounds, [and] it is coming through in the music.”

Veteran pop stars, meanwhile, “haven’t managed to cut through,” the podcaster added, citing Lady Gaga’s 2025 studio album, Mayhem, with singles “Abracadabra” and “Disease” struggling on the charts.

“They both failed to get into the Top 10,” Murphy said, adding that instead, Lady Gaga’s new song, “Die with a Smile” is “the huge single off the record, and that represents something far more traditional.”

“It’s a ballad, it features somebody who is a very safe radio choice in Bruno Mars, and it has a sound that is quite vintage and familiar to people,” the pop music commentator noted.

“Obviously, at the end of 2024, we shift into a conservative government, and so, it makes sense that the culture begins to reflect the time,” Murphy said. “I feel when you push the needle so far one way, it’s inevitable that it’s going to swing back very far in the opposite direction.”

The popularity of Warren’s “Ordinary” also comes at a time when the online “tradwife” trend is being increasingly embraced and celebrated by younger conservatives who express their desire for more traditional values involving marriage and large families, Semafor remarked.

Last year, as the tradwife trend began to take off, Breitbart News caught up with Gen Z conservatives at Turning Point USA’s annual Young Women’s Leadership Summit, who shared that many students are finding it “rebellious” to identify as right-wing amid the left pushing their propaganda in schools.

When it comes to being “a trad wife” and living “the trad life,” it means “upholding and living a traditional life and not allowing the government to control us,” Turning Point USA contributor and Gen Z political commentator Morgonn McMichael told Breitbart News last summer.

“Just bringing to back to the home,” McMichael said of the tradwife concept, expressing hope in “strong nuclear families and continuing to create strong generations that are going to love their country.”

