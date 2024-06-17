Gen Z Musician: It’s Becoming Rebellious for Young People to Be Right-Wing

Gen Z musician Chloe Castillo told Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s annual Young Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas, that it’s becoming rebellious for young people to be right-wing amid the left pushing their propaganda in schools.

After being asked if she believes that being a young conservative is a rebellious position to take, given that academia is controlled by the left, Castillo agreed, saying that Generation Z is “getting fed up with being fed [left-wing] propaganda.”

“The propaganda is getting to a breaking point,” Castillo said. “I think we’re really seeing that as conservatives, it’s like, ‘Hey, maybe this is the better place to be, it’s more fun, it’s more free, maybe there isn’t something wrong with being proud to be an American, instead of being proud to stand by the gay pride flag in your classroom.'”

“I think that absolutely it’s getting more fun,” Castillo continued. “I think with things like Turning Point, I think that that movement really gained a lot of traction within the young people and the youth, and so I’m very thankful for that.”

Castillo added that the left, meanwhile, has “found a way to incorporate themselves with childish values.”

“Now it’s just the adults are into all this ridiculously childish propaganda,” she said.

“I hope that the conservative movement will bring them more to freedom, and with that, they’ll turn away from those leftist values,” Castillo added.

Castillo also noted that she has started a movement called “Make Music Right” after seeing her generation being “indoctrinated through music and through culture.”

“I think we need music that relates to all Americans — that isn’t absolutely trash and leftist garbage,” she said.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.