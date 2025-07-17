Drag queen Xunami Muse has revealed to fans that he is self-deporting from the U.S.A. and back to his home in Panama.

Muse, whose real name is Michael Alexander White, was born and raised in Colón, Panama, but had moved to New York City in 2002 when he was thirteen. By 2020, White had become involved with RuPaul’s Drag Race and its COVID streaming show on Twitch, and in 2023 formally joined the series in season sixteen.

Now, Muse says he has “officially moved out” of the U.S., Pink News reported.

The performer’s “drag mother,” drag queen Kandy Muse, confirmed the move in a post on X: “It’s a very bitter sweet day today, please respect my privacy- but my best friend & drag daughter has officially moved out of the united states and has relocated to her beautiful home in Panama,” he wrote. “[W]hile I will miss you so much, I cannot wait till u finally discover the world.”

The newly repatriated Panamanian replied to Kandy’s post, confirming: “I’m going home.”

White was featured on season sixteen in a discussion about being a member of Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) class of immigrants. White thanked Obama in the show, saying, “We literally would not be able to be here if it wasn’t for DACA. Thank you Obama!”

He also told viewers that “DACA is why I’m able to legally work and be on Drag Race.”

President Trump sought to dismantle the DACA program during his first term but was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020. While previous applicants still hold their quasi-legal status, no new applicants have been allowed since 2021.

