Steve Miller Band Cancels North American Tour Due to Climate Change Weather Disasters

The Steve Miller Band has cited a climate of fear over the earth’s weather for abruptly canceling all dates on a long-planned 2025 North American tour.

Variety reports the scared band has entirely nixed its American tour slated to launch Aug. 15 in Bethel, NY and traverse the entire country before concluding in Anaheim, Calif. on Nov. 8.

The band took to social media on Wednesday to outline why the end is nigh for its touring hopes and aspirations, specifically noting: “The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So …

“You can blame it on the weather… The tour is cancelled.”

The same message was shared to the Steve Miller Band website, with 2025 touring dates now removed.

The band — known for hits like “Rock ‘N Me” and “Take the Money and Run,” as well as ’80s songs like “Abracadabra” — had 31 dates scheduled for its American tour.

The Steve Miller Band formed in San Francisco, California in 1966. It is led by Steve Miller on guitar and lead vocals.

The band’s most successful singles have been “The Joker”, which peaked in the top 10 of the trade charts of six countries—reaching number one in four, and “Abracadabra”, which made the top 10 in five countries—and number one in two countries.