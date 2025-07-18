‘General Hospital’ Star Tristan Rogers Diagnosed with Cancer

ABC’s General Hospital actor Tristan Rogers, known for his role as Robert Scorpio on the long-running TV series, has reportedly been diagnosed with cancer.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” a representative for Rogers said in a statement to Deadline on Thursday.

“As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding,” the 79-year-old actor’s representative added. “They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”

Rogers’ spokesperson added that “Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years.”

“This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family,” the representative concluded.

Rogers, who last appeared on General Hospital on November 12, has played Robert Scorpio in more than 1,400 episodes for the soap opera since 1980. He also won a Daytime Emmy for his work on CBS’ TV series Studio City.

The actor’s other credits include TV series The Bay, the show The Young and the Restless, the television series The Bold and the Beautiful, the show Fast Track, the animated 1990 film The Rescuers Down Under, and 70s TV series The Box, according to Rogers’ IMDb page.

Earlier this year, Rogers’ General Hospital co-star Leslie Charleson died after “sequelae of blunt head trauma,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed in February.

While officials did not disclose what may have caused the blunt head trauma, Variety reported the 79-year-old actress, who joined General Hospital in 1977, had been hospitalized following a recent fall and after a series of “health ups and downs over the past few years.”

