Michael Rapaport Rips ‘Zoron the Moron’ Mamdani: ‘Will Never Run Me Out of New York’

Actor-comedian and podcaster Michael Rapaport is pleading with fellow residents of New York City not to flee The Big Apple if socialist candidate for mayor Zohran Mamdani wins the election. And Rapaport is vowing to stay put and fight.

Calling Mamdani “Zoron the Moron,” Rapaport ripped the Muslim candidate in no uncertain terms. He also told New Yorkers not to let Mamdani run them out of the city they love, he said in a video posted to X on Tuesday.

“This is it, man,” Rapaport exclaimed in his recent podcast entry. “This is the race for mayor of New York City 2025. Ya got a fucking terrorist-supporting Zoron the Moron… and I urge New Yorkers, I’ve heard a lot of people say that is Zoron the Moron fucking wins the election, you’re gonna leave New York.”

“New Yorkers, if Zoron the Moron wins the election, don’t go anywhere,” he stressed.

“Do not let this terrorist supporter, socialist, bull shit artist run you out of your city,” Rapaport continued. “He’s not even from here! Do not even think you’re going to leave New York City of Zoron the Moron wins the election!”

“I’m going nowhere,” he pledged. “Will it hurt me? Yes. Will I be embarrassed for New York as a New Yorker? YEs. Would I possibly do something financially that helps me with another residence? Yes. But I’m never leaving New York for a three-card monte playing bullshit artist like you, Zoron the Moron.”

Rapaport did have some blame to throw around, though. But the target of that blame might be surprising to some.

“If this guy wins, we need to blame ourselves,” he insisted. “We need to dust ourselves off and make New York great again. But we have plenty to get ahead of it. But for all intents and purposes, as of now every single person that I ask, knowledgable or not nowledgable, every single person that I ask… ‘who do you think is gonna win,’ and every single single person that I’m asking says Zoron the Moron is going to win.”

Rapaport says he is shocked over this.

“And I’m just like, what?” Rapaport told his audience.

There are now three major candidates for mayor targeting Mamdani. There’s former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and sitting Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent to maintain his seat.

But Rapaport is advising two of them to drop out and throw their support behind Adams.

“Unless something changes, Andrew Cuomo you drop out. Curtis Sliwa, with your bars and your flow, you drop out,” or Mamdani will win the election. Rapaport said.

“But whether he wins or not, Rapaport concluded, “I’m not leaving New York because of Zoran, Zofran Madamai. The fuck outta here. And I urge New York, stop even saying that. If that happens, we have to fix it ourselves. You’re not running me out of the city that I was born in!

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.