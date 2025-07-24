Rapper GloRilla, Kamala Harris Presidential Campaigner, Facing Drug Charges

Rapper and Kamala Harris supporter GloRilla is facing criminal drug charges in Georgia after police reportedly found marijuana in her home after reports that it had been burglarized.

Police in Forsyth County, Georgia, were called to the rapper’s home on Saturday in response to reports of a robbery in progress and shots fired, according to WAGA-TV.

But after responding, officers reported finding more than one ounce of marijuana and they charged the rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, with possession of a controlled substance and possession of more than an ounce of pot.

Officers say in their arrest report that when they entered Woods’ home, they “detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics.” They quickly filed for a search warrant and later found the drug sitting “in plain view” in a bedroom closet.

Woods, who campaigned for Kamala Harris late last year at a profanity-laced rally in Milwaukee, was not at home at the time the warrant was served and the drugs were discovered.

The rapper turned herself in on Tuesday to be booked and posted a bond. It is her second arrest in about a year as she was arrested last year for driving under the influence.

Police say they are still investigating the break in.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman told the media. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

Woods’ attorney, though, blasted the police for arresting her when she was the victim of a home invasion.

“When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana. Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders,” a representative of the Findling Law Firm said. “Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable.”

