Kamala Campaign Mocked over Profanity-Laden, Bleeped Out Every Other Word, GloRilla Rap Performance at Milwaukee Rally

The Kamala Harris campaign has received backlash on social media over rapper GloRilla’s heavily censored performance at a political rally in Milwaukee.

Continuing the trend of recruiting pop stars and celebrities to get out the vote, the Kamala Harris campaign invited 25-year-old Memphis native Gloria Hallelujah Woods — known by her stage name GloRilla — to perform in front of a Wisconsin audience on Friday.

The trap artist gave a rendition of her TikTok hit “TGIF,” in which she boasts about having sex with other women’s boyfriends.

Social media users mocked the performance, with some quipping that the song contained so many profanities that seemingly every second word needed to be bleeped out.

Others expressed exasperation with the pandering to black voters by the Harris campaign through its myriad of celebrity surrogates.

One woman wrote on X: “I’m really embarrassed that Kamala Harris had GloRilla performing TGIF at her campaign rally… just chucking and jiving all over the stage, the song had so much cussing she could barely perform it… THATS HOW YOU KNOW SHE HAD NO BUSINESS PERFORMING IT IN THE FIRST PLACE.”

“I honestly want the Democratic Party to take us black folks serious for once,” she added.

Another male user wrote: “And this not about GloRilla… I don’t blame her for taking the opportunity… It’s them damn Democrats that play the same cards over and over again and we know exactly the audience they’re targeting with that shit.”

The Harris campaign previously came under criticism for featuring a twerking performance from “Wet Ass Pussy” singer Meg Thee Stallion at one of the campaign’s first political rallies in July.

Fellow W.A.P. singer Cardi B appeared at a Harris rally in Wisconsin on Friday, during which the teleprompter for stripper-turned-hip hop artist broke down, and she was forced to stand around awkwardly before a staffer handed her a phone with her prepared remarks loaded up.

According to the pre-election polls, Kamala Harris has struggled among black voters, with a USA Today survey finding that the Democrat candidate is only winning 72 per cent of the black vote, compared to 17 per cent for Donald Trump. Should the polling prove accurate, it would represent a historic low for a Democrat candidate over the past ten presidential elections and a historic high for a Republican challenger.