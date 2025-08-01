Skydance Says It Had No Role in Cancelling Stephen Colbert, Blowing Hole in Democrat Conspiracy Theory

Skydance Media is now saying it played no role whatever in the cancellation of CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Th let has made a conspiracy theory out of the cancellation of extreme left-wing comedian Stephen Colbert by CBS, with the wild claim that the network cancelled the show so that President Donald Trump’s administration would approve the merger between CBS owner Paramount and Skydance Media. But Skydance is now saying that it had no hand in cancelling Colbert’s show and his cancellation has nothing to do with the merger plans.

Skydance General Counsel Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon responded to a letter by leftist Democrat U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Ron Wyden to say that, while her company knew of the cancellation, they were only told after CBS had made its decision. And Skydance was not part of the deliberation process.

The Democrat Senators had sent a letter to Skydance asking if the company was involved in cancelling Colbert.

“Were you or other Skydance executives involved in discussions about canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert? If so, please provide information regarding the timing, nature of, and participants in these discussions, including whether the pending transaction with Paramount was discussed,” the letter asked.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), among other elected Democrats fire off social media screeds and even appeared on cable news channels and asserted that the lawsuit settlement between President Donald Trump and CBS parent company Paramount “sounds a lot like bribery.”

Paramount and CBS affirmed from the beginning that the cancellation was purely an economic decision.

Since the cancellation announcement, it was revealed that Colbert’s show was losing more than $40 million a year, meaning that Colbert probably lost his network about $160 million over his nine-year run as host of The Late Show.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.