Warren: Paramount Lawsuit Settlement with Trump Likely ‘Bribery’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said the lawsuit settlement between President Donald Trump and CBS parent company Paramount “sounds a lot like bribery.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Stephen Colbert did his first show since the announcement of its cancellation last night. He’s got about a year to go until CBS shuts it down for good. The cancellation immediately raised suspicions because Paramount, the owner of CBS, is desperate for the Trump administration to approve its proposed merger with Skydance. It agreed to pay Trump $16 million to settle an utterly baseless lawsuit. Today, we learned it may be a lot more than that. Trump bragging that in addition to the 16 million, he anticipates receiving $20 million more from the new owners and advertising PSA or similar programing, for a total of $36 million.”

He asked, “What what is your understanding of what the president appears to have posted about some secret side deal for the conditions of a merger?”

Warren said, “Right. Well, that’s what I want to find out. Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the history of America. That’s why I’m investigating these settlements. Look, settling under these kind of conditions where Donald Trump gets $60 million funneled into his future presidential library, and it turns out, maybe another $20 million from the other party to this hoped for merger so that they can advance an $8 billion merger. Look, this looks a lot, smells a lot, sounds a lot like you’re purchasing favors from the President of the United States and that’s a serious problem. If those facts are proven, that sounds a lot like bribery. And even with Donald Trump as president, bribery is still illegal in the United States of America.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN