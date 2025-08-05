‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Says U.S. Is ‘F**king over Indigenous People’ Who Live on ‘Stolen Land’

Canadian actor and Netflix’s Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard claims the United States is “just fucking over so many Indigenous groups” on “stolen land.”

“I think the amount that the government gets away with, by just fucking over so many Indigenous groups… they have to fight the government to try to get money from them for stolen land is just insane,” Wolfhard told Variety.

The actor, who played Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s popular Stranger Things series, explained that he finds two specific issues particularly important: Ukraine and Indigenous land rights.

“I am active in my personal life and try not to be in public,” Wolfhard — who donates monthly to United24, Ukraine’s official fundraising platform launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — said of his politically-related activities.

The 22-year-old It actor also went on to tell the magazine that he has been diagnosed with anxiety.

“Diagnosed, yeah,” he said. “Then I started seeing a therapist. It’s something that’s worked for me. I can either try to bury that stuff and just do project after project, not think about it, or be able to ask myself these questions.”

But Wolfhard conveyed that he is not struggling with questions that are existential in nature. Instead, the actor revealed he is more concerned with how he is perceived, whether it involves an intimate setting or on the world stage.

“Death is so abstract to me, I just don’t even know how to start with that,” the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star said. “I think about saying the wrong thing, doing the wrong thing in social situations, doing the wrong thing in my career, disappointing people.”

