Report: Howard Stern Show Canceled on SiriusXM After 20 Years

Radio shock jock Howard Stern’s show with SiriusXM will reportedly end its revolutionary run after 20 years.
Sources close to the radio program confirmed the cancelation to The Sun.
“Stern’s contract is up in the fall and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it,” an insider confirmed to the outlet.
Stern will likely cut a deal with Sirius to keep his catalogue.
“Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment,” the source added. “But as far as him coming back to doing the show, there’s no way they can keep paying his salary.”
The source compared the cancelation to CBS ousting Stephen Colbert: too high a cost.
“After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it’s like they just can’t afford to keep him going,” the source said. “If Sirius isn’t going to give Stern a good offer, I don’t think it would have anything to do with his ratings. It’s more likely everything to do with the political climate.”
As Breitbart News reported on several occasions, Howard Stern repeatedly expresserd disdain for Trump and his supporters, even going so far to admit he hated those who voted for the former president.
“This whole idea of you like me, you are good, and if you don’t, you are bad… I’ve been the victim of this,” he said on his Sirius XM show. “I don’t agree with Trump politically, I don’t think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don’t hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they’re stupid. I do. I’ll be honest with you, I have no respect for you.”
Stern said he did not care if he lost listeners due to airing his political views and even later compared the former president to Hitler regarding his rhetoric toward immigrants.
“It is the same playbook. We have seen it before in history,” Stern said. “Hitler was perceived as a clown in Germany… He was one of these buffoonish characters. Somehow he won an election. And that was the end of Germany. He dragged them through hell and back.”
Before that, he referred to Trump supporters as “morons.”
“I mean, my God in heaven, I feel like I’m in a nation of nincompoops. I’m hoping there is still some more brilliant, bright, vibrant people who love this country,” he said in 2022.
“They have never lived under a dictator. Their freedoms have never really been threatened,” Stern added. “And they have no idea what it would be like to live under a different type of system other than democracy.”
Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.