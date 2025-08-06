Report: Howard Stern Show Canceled on SiriusXM After 20 Years

Radio shock jock Howard Stern’s show with SiriusXM will reportedly end its revolutionary run after 20 years.

Sources close to the radio program confirmed the cancelation to The Sun.

“Stern’s contract is up in the fall and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it,” an insider confirmed to the outlet.

Stern will likely cut a deal with Sirius to keep his catalogue.

“Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment,” the source added. “But as far as him coming back to doing the show, there’s no way they can keep paying his salary.”

The source compared the cancelation to CBS ousting Stephen Colbert: too high a cost.

“After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it’s like they just can’t afford to keep him going,” the source said. “If Sirius isn’t going to give Stern a good offer, I don’t think it would have anything to do with his ratings. It’s more likely everything to do with the political climate.”

As Breitbart News reported on several occasions, Howard Stern repeatedly expresserd disdain for Trump and his supporters, even going so far to admit he hated those who voted for the former president.

“This whole idea of you like me, you are good, and if you don’t, you are bad… I’ve been the victim of this,” he said on his Sirius XM show. “I don’t agree with Trump politically, I don’t think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don’t hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they’re stupid. I do. I’ll be honest with you, I have no respect for you.”

Stern said he did not care if he lost listeners due to airing his political views and even later compared the former president to Hitler regarding his rhetoric toward immigrants.