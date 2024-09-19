Howard Stern: ‘I Don’t Hate’ Trump, ‘I Hate the People Who Vote for Him. I Think They’re Stupid’

Radio shock jock Howard Stern once again shared his disdain for Trump supporters this week when admitted to hating those who voted for the former president.

Stern went off about Trump when discussing the former president’s “I hate Taylor Swift” post on Truth Social last weekend.

“This whole idea of you like me, you are good, and if you don’t, you are bad… I’ve been the victim of this,” he said on Sirius XM show. “I don’t agree with Trump politically, I don’t think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don’t hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they’re stupid. I do. I’ll be honest with you, I have no respect for you.”

Stern said he did not care if he lost listeners do to airing his political views and even later compared the former president to Hitler regarding his rhetoric toward immigrants.

“It is the same playbook. We have seen it before in history,” Stern said. “Hitler was perceived as a clown in Germany… He was one of these buffoonish characters. Somehow he won an election. And that was the end of Germany. He dragged them through hell and back.”

“This does feel like a replay of pre-World War II,” Stern added. “I am one of those people who believe that if the election goes the wrong way, it’s the end of the United States.”

Stern’s has previously called Trump supporters “morons.”

“I mean, my God in heaven, I feel like I’m in a nation of nincompoops. I’m hoping there is still some more brilliant, bright, vibrant people who love this country,” he said in 2022.

“They have never lived under a dictator. Their freedoms have never really been threatened,” Stern added. “And they have no idea what it would be like to live under a different type of system other than democracy.”