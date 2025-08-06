Woke Cancel Mob Turns on Progressive Pop Star Billie Eilish, Smeared as ‘Ethno-Nationalist’ for Irish Heritage Remarks

The woke cancel mob has turned on progressive pop star Billie Eilish, smearing her as an “ethno-nationalist” over her recent Irish heritage remarks.

The tables have turned for Eilish, the 23-year-old liberal activist pop star who found herself canceled by her own side after her recent concert in Dublin, Ireland, where she expressed joy about being around people who share her Irish heritage and appearance.

“As you guys know, I’m Irish — I’m not from here, but it’s really cool to come somewhere, and, like, everyone looks exactly like you,” the “Birds of A Feather” singer said at her Dublin concert, taking a break from her performance to admire homogeneity.

Watch Below:

“Also, like, a thousand of my relatives are in the crowd right now, I’m pretty sure,” Eilish continued, adding that she felt “so seen,” emphasizing a sense of belonging in her paternal ancestors’ homeland.

While the pop star also engaged in a bit of self-deprecation by quipping, “And you’re all just as pasty as me,” the woke mob saw Eilish’s comments as coded language that promulgated prejudice and ethno-nationalism.

“Billie Eilish seemingly promoting the benefits of living in an ethno-state,” one X user wrote.

“White? Does she mean white?” another inquired.

“Why’s Billie so racist? I used to love her music but not anymore,” a third declared.

“Like bitch you’re white, pretty much everywhere you go majority of people look like you??? Latent racism always shows itself sooner or later,” another X user complained.

“Everyone here is white like me. No darkies,” another said of how they perceived the “Ocean Eyes” singer’s remarks, garnering more than 16,000 reposts and 326,000 likes.

“Billie really said ‘wow that’s a lot of white people, I like it here!'” another X user reacted.

“Billie Eilish being white nationalist was not on my bingo card,” another proclaimed.

“Delete this immediately,” another demanded.

But other social media users took to X to mock leftists for their reactions.

“Omg she’s LITERALLY a fascist,” one X user joked.

“Oh. So she’s a white supremacist then,” another quipped.

“Welp she’s literally Hitler,” a third echoed.

“How everyone has misinterpreted this is so wild,” another commented.

“Spinning this into anything other than someone openly of Irish descent complimenting & connecting with the fans of the same descent is strange for you to do,” another said.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.