Disney Damage Control: Bob Iger Calls Box Office Bust ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ a Successful Launch

Disney chief Bob Iger has touted Marvel’s newest superhero flick, Fantastic Four: First Steps, as having “successfully launched” the MCU’s Fantastic Four’s series.

“We continue to be focused on creating new IP,” Iger said of Fantastic Four during Disney‘s earnings call, according to Variety.

“Obviously, that’s of great value to us long term. But we also know that the popularity of our older IP remains significant, and the opportunities to either produce sequels or convert what was previously animation to live action, like we’re doing with ‘Moana’ in 2026, it’s just a great opportunity for the company and supports our franchise,” he continued. “So I wouldn’t say that we’ve got a priority one way or the other. Our priority is to put out great movies that ultimately resonate with consumers.”

Fantastic Four had a strong enough opening earning $125 million for its first weekend in theaters. But it had a huge drop off for its second weekend, losing 66 percent of its audience week over week.

Despite the surprisingly poor second weekend box office, Eiger insisted that the film “successfully launched this important franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Certainly Fantastic Four was not Marvel’s worst second weekend drop off. For example, The Marvels fell 78 percent for its second weekend. Earlier this year, Captain America: Brave New World fell 68 percent, and 2023’s Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fell 70 percent.

Marvel has seen diminishing returns of earnings for many of its recent superhero films, too.

Thunderbolts, was a disappointment in May. According to World of Reel’s math, Thunderbolts will lose more than $100 million for Disney.

With a budget of $400 million, including production and promotion, Thunderbolts only earned about $350 million in its first month in theaters. And Thunderbolts was the third film in a row for Marvel that did not perform as hoped. Captain America: Brave New World, and The Marvels were also box office disappointments.

Disney has suffered a series of flops in other areas, too.

Along with Fantastic Four not being the big earner it had hoped, Disney also found flops with Snow White, and it’s Pixar film, Elio.

