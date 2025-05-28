Nolte: Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Is Third MCU Flop in a Row, Losing $100+ Million

According to World of Reel’s math, the latest Marvel flop, Thunderbolts, will lose more than $100 million of the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s money.

As of Monday, Thunderbolts has grossed just $357 million worldwide. That’s after five weekends of release, including the lucrative Memorial Day weekend.

The reported budget is $180 million. Add at least another $100 million for promotion. That puts break-even at around $500 to $550 million, and this loser is unlikely to hit $400 million.

That’s not only a massive loss for Disney, it means Thunderbolts is the second-worst box office performer in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Only The Marvels did worse, with a $206 million global gross.

This also means that three of the last four Marvel movies have tanked: Thunderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World, and The Marvels. Even the one that didn’t — Deadpool and Wolverine — doesn’t officially count as an MCU title. It was inherited with Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century-Fox.

Thunderbolts also closes the chapter on Phase Five (if you keep track of this nonsense). Phase Six launches in July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Then we won’t see another Marvel movie until December of 2026 (unless you count Sony’s new Spider-Man movie in July 2026, which I don’t).

Marvel went woke, and nothing that’s happened since is a surprise to Normal People.

Boy, watching the machinery pretend Thunderbolts was some sort of critical and hit that told us the MCU was back, baby! was hilarious. Thunderbolts stinks. Its box office always stunk. Sexless, charmless, dark, and dull is no way to put butts into seats.

All eyes will now turn to Fantastic Four, which has done itself no favors with star Pedro Pascal out there piously shaming anyone who doesn’t join his trans/child mutilation cult and all the fun being woke-raped out of Johnny Storm.

Then, in December of 2026 and December of 2027, you can expect Disney to spend at least a billion dollars producing and promoting two Avengers movies when no one really likes this new group of Avengers.

These are good days if you hate Disney, so good people are having a lot of good days.

