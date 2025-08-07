Reality Star Spencer Pratt Takes His Battle With Newsom, Bass over L.A. Fires to Washington D.C.: ‘Justice Is Coming’

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt is going to Washington D.C. and taking along with him his crusade to highlight the failures of CA Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass to respond to and clean up after the massive fires that destroyed so many homes there.

Pratt, who starred in the reality series, The Hills, lost his Pacific Palisades house in the wild fires and so did his mother. And now he is furious that hardly anyone has been given permission to rebuild and is wondering where all the millions in relief funding went.

In an Instagram video he said he was in D.C. to meet people who could stop what happened to his town from happening elsewhere. “Justice is coming,” Pratt said.

The reality show star said he met with some “very important” people in the federal government, but also said that President Trump was not one of them because he is not on a political campaign.

But he insists that Newsom and Bass have much to fear from his activism to root out the corruption and failures that led to the fires and has swamped the recovery efforts.

“I’m literally their worst nightmare because I have nothing to lose, and all I’m ever gonna do is just post actual facts,” Pratt told Variety. “The more of these meetings I take, the more I find out about how preventable this was. It’s actually criminal negligence because in the Palisades fire alone, 12 people died. These people shouldn’t have died.”

Pratt says one of those he met with was Bolal Essayli, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, and the meeting was very productive.

“The theme [of what we discussed] is in alignment with what many people in the Palisades and Altadena were already feeling — that there’s a lot more to FireAid than it seems. And let’s just say a lot more will be coming out, and this was not ‘Spencer spreading misinformation and suspicions of victims not actually receiving any of the FireAid funds'” he said. “That investigation is a real deal type of thing.”

Pratt said he has felt somewhat powerless even while making his TikTok videos in an attempt to bring sunlight to Newsom’s and Bass’s failures, but added that his trip to D.C. was life changing. He went on saying, “to be in front of somebody who can provide answers to the victims who have been literally thinking about this all day long for over seven months, that was life changing. Like I went through a portal on that one.”

Pratt revealed he has met with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, officials at the Environmental Protection Agency, and others.

The TV actor added that the L.A. fires may have marked the end of Gavin Newsom’s chances for the presidency for 2028. But Pratt doesn’t care because Newsom’s failures “destroyed my life.”

“Everything I ever bought in my life burned down. Everything my parents ever bought in their life burned down. Like the stakes are so real,” Pratt said. “I’m doing this because they destroyed my life…. it’s like, ‘I can’t ever have my life back.’ And when you really see everything laid out and the whole way they’ve spun it, it was just the biggest bunch of lies. Propaganda. This was the most preventable thing that could ever have been.”

He concluded by thanking other fire victims for contacting him to encourage him to keep working to hold Newsom and Bass accountable.

“I’m becoming worse of a nightmare for them every day because now people are finding my number — other people whose lives burned down — and they send text messages that are like rocket fuel to me,” he said.

