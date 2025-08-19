Rocker Jack White Approves of CA Gov. Newsom Using ‘Seven Nation Army’ for Anti-Trump Meme: ‘Keep Hitting Him Back Gavin!’

Rocker Jack White approved of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) using his “Seven Nation Army” song for an anti-Trump meme. “Keep hitting him back, Gavin!” the White Stripes singer declared.

“It’s time to stop the election rigging by Trump & red states. On November 4th, California voters will decide to approve temporary changes to our state’s Congressional map,” Newsom wrote in a Friday Instagram post, which included The White Stripes’ 2003 song, “Seven Nation Army.”

White took to the comment section of Newsom’s post, writing, “Fans of this song and also democracy, notice that I’m ok with this track being used in this manner. Not so much when Trump and his gestapo try to use one of my songs.”

“Keep hitting him back Gavin!” the “Black Math” singer added.

The California governor’s Instagram post included a series of memes, one which claimed, “Trump can’t win the midterms fair and square, so he’s changing the rules.”

Another image in Newsom’s post accused the states Texas, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Missouri of getting “ready to redraw the maps to pick their voters” on President Trump’s behalf.

Viewers, however, may consider Newsom’s Instagram post to be stark gaslighting, given that the California governor plans to gerrymander his state’s congressional districts to eliminate Republican-held districts, while securing Democratic control of other contested seats.

As Breitbart News reported, Newsom’s gerrymander will eliminate four of nine Republican districts, according to a leaked chart reported by Politico.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.