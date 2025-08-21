DNC Crisis: Major Hollywood Democrats to Hold Fundraiser for Republican Senator Susan Collins

“The fund-raiser will be held at the home of Sherry Lansing, a former Paramount Pictures chairwoman and prominent liberal donor, according to three people with knowledge of the fund-raiser,” reported the New York Times. “Ms. Lansing’s home in the Bel Air neighborhood is a mainstay on the philanthropy and Democratic fund-raising circuit, hosting the likes of Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis of California on her patio, which opens to sweeping views of Los Angeles.”

“Ms. Lansing is set to co-host the event with Casey Wasserman, the sports and entertainment mogul and chairman of the Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, which is handling logistics for the Summer Games in 2028,” the Times added. “Mr. Wasserman is a longtime Democratic giver as well, but he has taken steps to ingratiate himself with the right as of late, giving Olympic medals to President Trump at the White House this month and donating to some Republicans during this election cycle.”

Tickets to the reception range from $3,500 to $10,000.

While Susan Collins has made efforts to separate herself from President Trump, she has not positioned herself as a stalwart anti-Trump Republican in his second term.

She also supported Tulsi Gabbard when tapped her for Director of National Intelligence.

“After extensive consideration of her nomination, I will support Tulsi Gabbard to be the Director of National Intelligence,” Collins said in a statement at the time. “As one of the principal authors of the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 that established this coordinating position, I understand the critical role the DNI plays in the Intelligence Community.”