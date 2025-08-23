‘WKRP’ Star Loni Anderson’s Cause of Death Revealed

A death certificate for Loni Anderson, an American actress known for her role on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, reveals the reason she passed away earlier this month.

According to a Los Angeles County Health Department document first obtained by TMZ, Anderson died from metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, “an extremely rare form of cancer” that typically originates in the uterus. At the time of her passing, a publicist stated she had suffered from a “prolonged illness.” She was 79 years old — just two days shy of 80.

Anderson was briefly married to actor Burt Reynolds; they adopted a son together, per an AP obituary:

“WKRP in Cincinnati” aired from 1978 to 1982 and was set in a flagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock music. The cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Frank Bonner and Jan Smithers, alongside Anderson as the sexy and smart Jennifer Marlowe. As the station’s receptionist, the blonde and high-heeled Jennifer used her sex appeal to deflect unwanted business calls for her boss, Mr. Carlson. Her efficiency often kept the station running in the face of others’ incompetence. The role earned Anderson two Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations. Anderson starred on the big screen alongside Burt Reynolds in the 1983 comedy “Stroker Ace” and the two later married and became tabloid fixtures before their messy breakup in 1994. Their son, Quinton Reynolds, was “the best decision that we ever made in our entire relationship,” she said during the unveiling of a bronze bust at Reynolds’ Hollywood grave site in 2021.

She also was paired with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1980 TV movie The Jayne Mansfield Story. The actress’s first screen role was on the TV series SWAT in 1975; she continued working through 2023, with her last credit on a Lifetime movie, Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas.