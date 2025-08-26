Trans Actor Ts Madison Calls Snoop Dogg Homophobic for Questioning Why LGBTQ Content Is Crammed into Children’s Films

Reality show host and actor Ts Madison joined the chorus of voices calling rapper Snoop Dogg homophobic for questioning why LGBTQ content is being shoved into children’s programming.

The rapper revealed his misgivings with LGBTQ content for children during a recent interview on the It’s Giving podcast. The rapper referenced watching the Disney movie Lightyear with his grandchild and feeling uncomfortable when it showed a same-sex kiss between two women.

“Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,’” Snoop Dogg recalled thinking. “It fucked me up. I’m, like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

“These are kids,” he added. “We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Speaking TMZ Live, Ts Madison called Snoop Dogg’s reaction homophobic.

On “TMZ Live,” and we asked her about Snoop’s controversial LGBTQ comments on a recent podcast.

Ts thinks Snoop’s comments are rooted in homophobia, and it’s on parents and grandparents to educate their kids and grandkids about folks who may live different lives than what is normal in their homes. We pushed back a little bit, and Ts slightly agreed such topics might be too much for younger audiences … and “Lightyear” is marketed towards kids.

Still, Ts says she’s tired of Black men speaking out against the LGBTQ community, and she’s got some questions for Snoop.

Snoop Dogg has not responded to the controversy.