YouTube has led as the top television distributor in the United States for six straight months, further accelerating the ongoing cord-cutter revolution.

YouTube enjoyed 13.4 percent of all TV use for the month of July, according to Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge, holding a four-point lead over Disney’s 9.4 percent. In June, YouTube enjoyed 12.8 percent of all TV use while Disney enjoyed just 10 percent. Per The Hollywood Reporter (THR):

As Nielsen noted a week earlier in its platform-based Gauge rankings, YouTube and Netflix (8.8 percent of TV use, third overall) by themselves accounted for more than a fifth of all TV viewing in July, equaling the total for all cable networks and surpassing broadcast. Streaming as a whole made up 47.3 percent of all viewing in July. Disney’s streaming outlets had 4.7 percent of TV use in July, per the earlier Gauge numbers, meaning its broadcast and cable outlets (led by ABC and ESPN) accounted for the other half of the company’s share of all TV viewing. NBCUniversal (7.6 percent) and Paramount (7 percent) rounded out the top five distributors for July. Collectively, the 14 companies listed in Nielsen’s rankings accounted for 72 percent of all TV use, consistent with previous months.

Last week, ESPN launched its own streaming service, which commentators interpreted as an admission of cord-cutting as the future.

“The new direct-to-consumer product is available through a redesigned ESPN app. It also represents the latest evidence of the chaos that cord-cutting has wrought on the media industry. Since 2013, ESPN has lost some 40 million cable subscribers, NBC has shuttered its cable sports network, and regional sports networks have collapsed,” noted Washington Post.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.