Emma Stone: ‘I’m Coming Out and Saying It, I Believe in Aliens’

Aug. 28 (UPI) — Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Bugonia.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis.

Bugonia is a sci-fi dark comedy that reunites Stone with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously directed her in The Favourite, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. The movie is a reimagining of the South Korean film Save the Green Planet!

Stone portrays Michelle Fuller, “a high profile female corporate executive” who finds herself kidnapped by two men (Plemons, Delbis) who believe she is an alien “intent on destroying planet Earth.”

The cast also includes Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone.

Lanthimos, Stone, Plemons and Delbis are promoting Bugonia at the Venice International Film Festival.

Bugonia premieres Thursday at the Venice International Film Festival and will open in theaters Oct. 24.