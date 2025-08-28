Left-Wing MeidasTouch Podcasters Attempt to Smear Pop Icon Gloria Gaynor over GOP Donations Ahead of Her Kennedy Center Honor

Woke, leftist, scolds are attempting to smear R&B icon Gloria Gaynor ahead of her Kennedy Center honors because she made political donations to Republicans over the years.

Along with several others, the 81-year-old disco queen has been chosen by Donald Trump to be honored in December at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

But the “I Will Survive” singer was targeted by left-wing news and podcast company MeidasTouch, which reported years of Gaynor giving to various Republicans and conservative groups.

It appears that she has donated to several Republicans and GOP groups at least since 2023. Using her real name, Gloria Fowles, the singer has donated around $22,000 to such GOP candidates as Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Mike Johnson. She also has entries for donations to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and New Journey PAC, the latter of which is an organization that appeals to black conservative voters.

It does not appear that Gaynor donated directly to President Trump or any of his organizations.

The woke scolds continued to pile on, attempting to shame Gaynor for her donations. MediasTouch went even farther back, writing that Gaynor had donated to Ben Carson back in 2016.

They went on to try and shame Gaynor and demanded that she refuse the Kennedy honors and “take a stand against Trump” and to stop him from using “her fame to fuel his agenda and boost his attacks against the fabric of the country.”

“As the December ceremony approaches, Gaynor has a choice to make, will she take a stand against Trump or allow him to use her fame to fuel his agenda and boost his attacks against the fabric of the country?” the outlet says.

They also blasted Gaynor for saying in the past that she does not like to “get political” and tried to hint that she is a hypocrite for say that yet donating to Republicans.

Gaynor clearly does not want to use her fame and her position as a pop icon to push politics on fans. And she has stayed true to her stated desire of not constantly using her platform to push politics on fans. What she does in her private life is her own business.

