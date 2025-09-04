Fashion Notes: Giorgio Armani’s Magnificently Italian Life in 60 Photos

Italian designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91 years old after spanning more than five decades atop the fashion world.
Armani, known to American men and women for his impeccably tailored suiting — which earned him the title, “King of the Blazer” — kept his eponymous line centered on eveningwear, elegance, and grace, even as fashion moved in all different trend-driven directions over the last 50 years.
For those interested in Armani’s splendidly refreshing depictions of beauty and style, look no further than his final haute couture collection.
Perhaps Armani’s most significant and lasting contribution to culture is his spearheading red carpet fashion. Without Armani, there very likely wouldn’t be a best/worst dressed Fashion Notes every awards season.
It was Armani who grabbed hold of the world’s most elegant women, photographed endlessly on red carpets, and owned the moment unlike any other designer.
Armani’s life, shown in these 60 photos below, was marked with greatness to say the least.
Designer Giorgio Armani and his dog pose during an interview in the designer’s Milan home. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Designer Giorgio Armani (Photo by Nick Machalaba/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Designer Giorgio Armani at home. (Photo by Guy Marineau/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Designer Giorgio Armani and his first fur collection, exclusive to Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus department stores. Furs are dyed and made in the United States. (Photo by John Bright/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Designer Giorgio Armani and his first fur collection, exclusive to Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus department stores. Furs are dyed and made in the United States. (Photo by John Bright/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, born in Piacenza in 1935, with his pets. (Photo by David Lees/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, born in Piacenza in 1935, examines drawings for new designs. (Photo by David Lees/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, born in Piacenza in 1935, takes a bath. (Photo by David Lees/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Designer Giorgio Armani poses for a portrait (Photo by Michel Maurou/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Designer Giorgio Armani poses for a portrait (Photo by Michel Maurou/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Designer Giorgio Armani poses for a portrait (Photo by Michel Maurou/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Designer Giorgio Armani poses for a portrait (Photo by Michel Maurou/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Giorgio Armani pictured at a restaurant with socialite Lee Radziwill. (Photo by Vittoriano Rastelli/Getty Images)
A portrait of Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani. (Photo by Vittoriano Rastelli/Getty Images)
Giorgio Armani at his home in Milan. (Photo by �� Vittoriano Rastelli/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Giorgio Armani at his home in Milan. (Photo by �� Vittoriano Rastelli/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Giorgio Armani and Cat (Photo by �� Vittoriano Rastelli/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Giorgio Armani With Models (Photo by �� Vittoriano Rastelli/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Giorgio Armani With Models (Photo by �� Vittoriano Rastelli/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Giorgio Armani at Home (Photo by �� Vittoriano Rastelli/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Milan, Italy, March 2, 1983: The designer Giorgio Armani during the preparation of his autumn-winter collection. (Photo by Vittoriano Rastelli/Getty Images)
Italian fashion stylist Giorgio Armani read a book on the sofa in his living room. Italy, 1984 (Photo by Angelo Deligio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Italian fashion stylist Giorgio Armani during breakfast in his kitchen. Italy, 1984 (Photo by Angelo Deligio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Italian fashion stylist Giorgio Armani posing for a photo shoot. Italy, 1988 (Photo by Barbara Rombi Serra /Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
View of American socialite Lee Radziwill (1933 – 2019) and Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani as they smile, New York, New York, 1990. (Photo by Ellen Graham/Getty Images)
Le styliste italien Giorgio Armani avec, à sa droite, l’actrice Anjelica Huston et à sa gauche le réalisateur Martin Scorsese, lors de la soirée pour le film “Made in Milan” de Martin Scorsese. Venise, le 14 Septembre 1990. (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)
Le styliste italien Giorgio Armani avec, à sa droite, l’actrice américaine Michelle Pfeiffer, lors de la soirée pour le film “Made in Milan” de Martin Scorsese. Venise, le 14 Septembre 1990. (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani at a private party, USA, circa 1995. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
THE DESIGNER GIORGIO ARMANI AT CLUB 55 IN ST TROPEZ (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)
Lee Radziwill and Giorgio Armani (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
English model, Naomi Campbell and Italian fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, at a private party, circa 1996. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Le styliste italien Giorgio Armani en vacances à Saint-Tropez, 28 Juillet 1996. (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)
Linda Evangelista and Giorgio Armani at the Armani fashion party on West 57th street, New York, New York, 1997. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images)
Mariah Carey and Giorgio Armani during Opening Night of “Gypsy Passion” Benefit Breast Cancer Alliance at New York City Center in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 13: Giorgio Armani attends the Emporio Armani show as a part of Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2014 on January 13, 2014 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: Giorgio Armani walks the runway during Giorgio Armani Prive show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 on January 21, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 08: Giorgio Armani at Backstage at Giorgio Armani Prive show as part of Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 at Theatre National de Chaillot on July 8, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 08: Giorgio Armani at Backstage at Giorgio Armani Prive show as part of Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 at Theatre National de Chaillot on July 8, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 08: Giorgio Armani and Sofia Loren pose Backstage at Giorgio Armani Prive show as part of Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 at Theatre National de Chaillot on July 8, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 27: Fashion designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause of the audience after his show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2015 on January 27, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Miuccia Prada (L) and Giorgio Armani attend British Vogue’s Centenary gala dinner at Kensington Gardens on May 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Giorgio Armani arrives for the Gala to celebrate the Vogue 100 Festival Kensington Gardens on May 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)
MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 20: Designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause of the audience after the Emporio Armani show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on June 20, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D’aprano/Getty Images)
Italian stylist Giorgio Armani attends the Milan Fashion Week Man spring/summer 2018. Milan, June 19th, 2017 (Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori via Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Giorgio Armani and Lauren Hutton attend the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2017 during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 24, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani (C) and models acknowledge applause following the presentation of the Armani fashion show, as part of the Women’s Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan, on September 23, 2018. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: Fashion designer Giorgio Armani walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani (C) acknowledges applause following the presentation of the Emporio Armani women’s Fall/Winter 2019/2020 collection on February 21, 2019 in Milan. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Cate Blanchett and Giorgio Armani arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Julia Roberts and Giorgio Armani, winner of the Outstanding Achievement Award, pose backstage stage during The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 13: Designer Giorgio Armani walks the runway at the Giorgio Armani fashion show on January 13, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani “One Night Only Dubai” fashion show at the Armani Hotel Dubai on October 26, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 20: Fashion designer Giorgio Armani is seen ahead of the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 20, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
MILANO, ITALY – 2023/01/14: Giorgio Armani is seen at Armani show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Milano. (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (Editor’s note; This image contains nudity or parcial nudity) Fashion designer Giorgio Armani walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience at the end of the Armani Men’s Spring – Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Fashion Week in Milan, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Giorgio Armani attends Giorgio Armani “One Night In Venice” runway show on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images )
Giorgio Armani on the runway at Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2024 as part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week held on January 15, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Fashion designer Giorgio Armani walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
TOPSHOT – Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience at the end of the Giorgio Armani Prive show as part of the Women’s Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.