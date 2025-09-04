Fashion Notes: Giorgio Armani’s Magnificently Italian Life in 60 Photos

Italian designer Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91 years old after spanning more than five decades atop the fashion world.

Armani, known to American men and women for his impeccably tailored suiting — which earned him the title, “King of the Blazer” — kept his eponymous line centered on eveningwear, elegance, and grace, even as fashion moved in all different trend-driven directions over the last 50 years.

For those interested in Armani’s splendidly refreshing depictions of beauty and style, look no further than his final haute couture collection.

Perhaps Armani’s most significant and lasting contribution to culture is his spearheading red carpet fashion. Without Armani, there very likely wouldn’t be a best/worst dressed Fashion Notes every awards season.

It was Armani who grabbed hold of the world’s most elegant women, photographed endlessly on red carpets, and owned the moment unlike any other designer.

Armani’s life, shown in these 60 photos below, was marked with greatness to say the least.

Designer Giorgio Armani and his dog pose during an interview in the designer’s Milan home. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

