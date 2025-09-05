Video: Stephen Colbert Says ‘F**k You’ to Trump for Citing Chicago Crime Problem

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert said “fuck you” to President Donald Trump for spotlighting Chicago’s ongoing crime problem.

Colbert impersonated the president as he said during a segment on his show, “Yesterday, Trump also posted, ‘Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the world, by far.’ Worst and most dangerous? Two words: Fuck you. You know what? You know what?… Trump slandered on, ‘Chicago is the murder capital of the world!’”

“Fun fact: No. According to the FBI, 22 major cities have higher rates of murder than Chicago,” he added.

Colbert was citing a Newsweek article headlined “Full List of Major Cities With Higher Murder Rates Than Chicago,” but he failed to note that the list was “of cities with more than 100,000 residents that have higher crime rates than Chicago, per the FBI report.” He did not mention that Newsweek previously put Chicago at number 8 last year in murder rates.

Colbert then noted that Chicago served home to the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) and that he previously called it home for 11 years.

“This is a scary time for the people of Chicago. And I love the people of Chicago. I used to be a people of Chicago. In fact, I lived there 11 years—I lived there seven years. Started my career there. In fact, we took our show to Chicago last summer, had an amazing time, but come to think of it, you know what, a lot of us did come home murdered. That’s on me,” he said.

