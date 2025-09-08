Ariana Grande Thanks Her ‘Therapists and Gay People’ While Accepting MTV VMA Award

Pop megastar Ariana Grande ended a seven year MTV VMAs hiatus on Sunday night by snagging multiple major awards, making four wardrobe changes, and delivering a headline-grabbing acceptance speech.

“I have to start by saying thank you so much to my fans, I’m gonna cry…I love you with every fiber of my being. Thank you, MTV,’ Grande she said while accepting the Best Pop video award for her song “Brighter Days Again.”

“Oh my goodness, you guys! You are the best in the world. I just want to say, these videos that mean so much and define us as artists forever, take a village, so I would really like to thank the village,’ she said before giving specific shout-outs to the team,” she said, adding “And thank you to my therapist and gay people. I love you!”

Grande’s primetime nod to “the gays” was in theme with much of the night’s performances, none more than former Disney star turned pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter, who took the main stage surrounded by a throng of RuPaul Drag Race stars during her performance. Multiple signs on stage features slogans like “Protect trans rights,” “Support local drag,” “Love each other,” and “Don’t hate drag queens because you can’t read.”