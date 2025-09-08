Sabrina Carpenter Floods Stage with Drag Queens During ‘Protect Trans Rights’ 2025 VMA Awards Performance

Former Disney star and singer Sabrina Carpenter performed at the 2025 VMA Awards on Sunday night while flooding the stage with drag queens bearing placards demanding LGBTQI+ appreciation, love, respect and applause.

Her performance at the MTV show came after the release of seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend and music video for its second single Tears which featured Colman Domingo in drag.

Pink News reports Carpenter emerged from a manhole to sing, surrounded by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Willam (season four), Symone (season 13) and Denali (season 13 and All Stars 10) as she kicked off the number.

Viewers were then forced to watch as the Drag Race stars held up placards that read: “Dolls, Dolls, Dolls,” and, “If you hate you’ll never get laid,” – and then, as Carpenter entered a phone booth, the stage flooded with even more signs demanding LGBTQI+ rights.

“Protect trans rights”, “Support local drag,” “Love each other” and “Don’t hate drag queens because you can’t read,” were some featured slogans.

Overall, Lady Gaga led the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), with four wins including artist of the year.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter took three awards each.

It was a night dominated by women, with female stars bagging all the awards, with the exception of Bruno Mars for his collaborations with Gaga and Blackpink member Rose.