Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire for ‘Protect Trans Rights’ MTV VMAs Performance Weeks After Deadly Trans Catholic School Shooting

Former Disney star and pop singer Sabrina Carpenter is under fire for her “protect trans rights” MTV VMAs performance weeks after the deadly transgender Catholic school shouting.

Carpenter has been accused of “fetishizing” the trans community and being “insensitive” following a school shooting of a Catholic school after the singer strutted onstage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, alongside a slew of drag queens.

During Carpenter’s rendition of her latest single, “Tears,” background dancers were seen onstage wielding signs that read, “In trans we trust,” “Dolls, dolls, dolls,” “Support drag,” “Protect trans rights,” and “If you hate, you’ll never get laid.”

Watch Below:

The “Espresso” singer was also joined onstage by RuPaul’s Drag Race drag queens, including Season 4’s William, and Season 13’s Symone and Denali. Other men clad in women’s clothing included Honey Balenciaga, Dashaun Wesley, and Richie Shazam.

At another point during the show, Carpenter accepted her award for Best Album and thanked her “queens on stage.”

Not everyone, however, was pleased with what they saw during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“Right after a trans person shot up a school in Minnesota? This feels insensitive tbh,” one X user reacted.

“After a trans mass shooting targeting children?” another echoed.

“So she supports mentally ill psychopaths who shoot up schools? okay,” a third said.

“Literally supporting a terrorist cult. So brave, so inclusive,” another quipped.

Another X user opined that “There’s kind of a weird fetishizing aspect to a lot of the ‘protect the dolls’ stuff.”

“‘Dolls dolls dolls’ unsurprisingly, trans identifying males are the focus over the females, and in classic Sabrina Carpenter fashion womanhood is turned into a plastic, hyperfeminine, hypersexualized product designed to cater to and be sold to men,” another wrote.

“Sabrina Carpenter will always be severely male pandering no matter how hard she tries to explain her way out of it,” another said.

“They turn concerts into campaign rallies, then wonder why people stop watching,” another remarked.

Another X user claimed the whole ordeal was “One reason many Americans did not watch the VMAs.”

“They turn concerts into campaign rallies, then wonder why people stop watching,” another commented.

Another called Carpenter’s performance “fake activism,” while another wrote, “This feels performative.”

“If celebs actually cared, they’d be donating money and helping communities, not holding cardboard on stage,” another X user scribed.

Notably, Carpenter’s VMAs performance came just weeks after transgender school shooter Robin Westman opened fire on at a Minneapolis Catholic school church last month, killing two children.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.