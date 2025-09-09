Dead Body Found in Singer D4vd’s Tesla After Police Respond to Report of ‘Foul Odor’

The Los Angeles Police Department found a dead body inside an impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd after responding to reports of “foul odor.”

Police say they discovered decomposing human remains inside a bag in the trunk of an impounded Tesla in Hollywood on Monday afternoon, after responding to reports of “a foul odor,” according to a report by ABC Eyewitness News.

Watch Below:

LAPD officers added that the vehicle, which had been at the tow yard for a couple of days, is registered to 20-year-old multi-platinum artist and musician David Anthony Burke, known professional as D4vd.

The singer is known for music, such as “Romantic Homicide” — that has gone viral on the Chinese social media platform, TikTok.

The identity of the dead body found inside the Tesla registered to D4vd remains unclear.

ABC Eyewitness News reported that it has reached out to the musician’s but has not yet received a reply.

D4vd currently has plans to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of his “Withered” world tour that started last month.

At the time of this reporting, D4vd has not yet posted to his social media accounts following the news of the human remains that were found in the Tesla registered in his name.

