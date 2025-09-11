Jerry Seinfeld Compares ‘Free Palestine’ Movement to the KKK

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld had some choice words regarding the Free Palestine movement, comparing it to the Ku Klux Klan.

Seinfeld issued his comments during an appearance at a Duke University event.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews,” Seinfeld said, according to student newspaper The Chronicle. “Just say you don’t like Jews. By saying ‘Free Palestine,’ you’re not admitting what you really think. So it’s actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like Blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ OK that’s honest.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the event featured “Seinfeld appearing along with Omer Shem Tov, an Israeli who was abducted by Hamas at the Oct. 7 Nova music festival and was held captive for 505 days.”

“Seinfeld also detailed his trip to Tel Aviv to meet with families of hostages in what he called an effort to draw more attention to their plight,” THR added.

Seinfeld has been increasingly critical of the anti-Israel movement. Last year, during a comedy show in Australia, after being called a “genocide supporter,” Seinfeld said, “We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He’s solved the Middle East. He’s solved it! It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.