‘Wicked’ Star Ariana Grande Mocks Trump Supporters, Sharing Message Asking if Their Lives Have ‘Gotten Better’

Pop megastar and Wicked star Ariana Grande reshared a social media post questioning if the lives of people who voted for President Donald Trump had “gotten better.”

Grande shared an Instagram post from podcast host Matt Bernstein, which claimed that “immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities,” and that “free speech is on the brink of collapse.” The post continued to question if Trump voters had seen their groceries get “cheaper,” and if their work/life balance had improved, among other things.

“I want to check in with trump voters,” the post said. “I have one very genuine question: It’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?”

“Have your groceries gotten cheaper? has your health insurance premium gone down? has your work/life balance improved? can you take a vacation yet? are you happier?” the post continued. “Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

Grande has previously used her Instagram to share posts criticizing Trump and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for arresting illegal aliens.

“Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected president? It’s so confusing,” a post shared by Grande in June said.