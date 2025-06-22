‘Wicked’ Star Ariana Grande Shares Post Bashing Trump, ICE Illegal Alien Arrests

Pop megastar and Wicked star Ariana Grande promoted a snarky post to her 374 million Instagram followers conflating the crime of entering the United States illegally and the Democrat New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg-led case accusing President Donald Trump of falsifying business records.
“Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected president? It’s so confusing.”
The Grammy-winner is the latest in a long list of celebrities lashing out at President Trump as his Department of Homeland Security continues to crackdown on illegal immigration. Improper entry into the United States is a crime punishable by fine and imprisonment on the first offense. A fact Grande failed to mention. President Trump campaign on a promise to arrest Illegal aliens and deport them. Meanwhile, poll after poll shows a majority of Americans support the president’s immigration enforcement.
President Trump pleaded not guilty to violating New York state laws on falsifying business records. he was found guilty by a jury. His conviction was used by Democrats in the presidential election contest Kamala Harris eventually lost to Trump.
Grande is also using her massive social media platform to bash a recent Supreme Court decision upholding Tennessee’s ban on gender transitions for minors.
Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.