‘Wicked’ Star Ariana Grande Shares Post Bashing Trump, ICE Illegal Alien Arrests

Pop megastar and Wicked star Ariana Grande promoted a snarky post to her 374 million Instagram followers conflating the crime of entering the United States illegally and the Democrat New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg-led case accusing President Donald Trump of falsifying business records.

“Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected president? It’s so confusing.”

The Grammy-winner is the latest in a long list of celebrities lashing out at President Trump as his Department of Homeland Security continues to crackdown on illegal immigration. Improper entry into the United States is a crime punishable by fine and imprisonment on the first offense. A fact Grande failed to mention. President Trump campaign on a promise to arrest Illegal aliens and deport them. Meanwhile, poll after poll shows a majority of Americans support the president’s immigration enforcement.

President Trump pleaded not guilty to violating New York state laws on falsifying business records. he was found guilty by a jury. His conviction was used by Democrats in the presidential election contest Kamala Harris eventually lost to Trump.

Grande is also using her massive social media platform to bash a recent Supreme Court decision upholding Tennessee’s ban on gender transitions for minors.