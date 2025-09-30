White House Slams Ariana Grande for Mocking Trump Voters

The White House rebuked pop star Ariana Grande and her criticism of Trump voters.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, Ariana Grande shared a post from liberal activist Matt Bernstein that asked Trump voters if they are genuinely happy.

“I want to check in with trump voters,” the post said. “I have one very genuine question: It’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?”

“Have your groceries gotten cheaper? has your health insurance premium gone down? has your work/life balance improved? can you take a vacation yet? are you happier?” the post continued. “Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai responded to Grande on Monday while referencing her song “Save Your Tears.”

“Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investment,” Desai said.

“He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!” Desai added.

The post followed one from June that criticized the president’s enforcement of immigration laws.

“Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected president? It’s so confusing,” Grande said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.