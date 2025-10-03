Netflix Children’s Show ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ with Teenage Lesbian Kiss Scene Goes Viral Amid Mass Cancellations

A teen lesbian kiss scene in Netflix’s children’s show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, has gone viral on social media amid mass cancellations of member subscriptions.

“This is from a children’s cartoon on Netflix called Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” an X user wrote in a Wednesday post, sharing an image of the gay kiss. “Since when has something like this been considered appropriate for children?!”

The still shot of the scene is from the ninth episode of the show’s fifth season.

In 2022, Hungary’s national media regulator launched an investigation into Netflix over Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, as the lesbian kiss scene is a possible violation of its 2021 law prohibiting LGBT-themed material targeted at children.

Hungary’s National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH) announced it was investigating the streaming giant over the series, with the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet noting the cartoon is marketed toward children as young as seven years old.

Notably, the show’s lesbian kiss scene resurfaced and went viral after Netflix’s children’s cartoon show creator Hamish Steele smeared assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk as a “Nazi” in an expletive-laden social media rant.

Steele’s rhetoric appears to have galvanized the public into taking a closer look at the type of content aimed at children on Netflix, resulting in Steele also facing backlash after transgender propaganda was found in his children’s series, Dead End: Paranormal Park — which is also advertised for seven-year-olds.

Now, amid the show creator’s ghoulish attack against Kirk, coupled with the revelation of questionable kids’ content on the streaming platform, Netflix is facing a plethora of subscription cancellations.

Elon Musk has also added his name to the slew of consumers cancelling their Netflix memberships — and urged the public to join him.

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” Musk declared in a Wednesday X post.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.