Elon Musk Leads Mass Netflix Membership Cancellations After Company’s Children’s Cartoon Creator Smears Charlie Kirk as a ‘Nazi’

Billionaire Elon Musk has added his name to the mushrooming number of consumers cancelling their Netflix membership after the streaming giant’s children’s cartoon show creator Hamish Steele smeared slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk as a “Nazi.”

Steele, an animator credited with creating the Netflix cartoon series Dead End: Paranormal Park, took to BlueSky after Kirk was assassinated and defamed the conservative firebrand in a vile tirade.

“Why the fuck are you even commenting on this, dickhead?” Steele said on the social media platform on September 11. “You sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons. but a random nazi gets shot and its a public statement. You’re such a fucking evil shit.”

Netflix canceled Dead End: Paranormal Park in 2023 after two seasons.

Libs of TikTok captured the screed from Steele and shared it on X.

Not long after, X owner Elon Musk said “Same” in response to a tweet in which former Department of Energy staffer Matt Van Swol said “Just cancelled my Netflix subscription.”

Steele is among the thousands, including educators, healthcare professionals, public servants, and elected officials, among others, who celebrated Kirk’s assassination.

Dead End Paranormal Park was already receiving criticism online on Tuesday after Libs of TikTok pointed out the series was being aimed at audiences as young as 7-year-old, despite the Netflix show including a transgender storyline. “Parents- BEWARE,” the popular account captioned a tweet, which included a clip of a character coming out as trans.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson