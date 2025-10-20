Sen. Mike Lee Rebukes Bill Nye over Ahistorical ‘No Kings’ Protest Framing

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) rebuked celebrity Bill Nye over his ahistorical framing of the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests this past weekend.

Speaking with Breitbart News, Bill Nye said that the “No Kings” protest had the same grievances as the Boston Tea Party in 1773, warning Trump and his supporters could face the same fate as the British colonizers. In response, Mike Lee corrected his framing.

“Bill Nye says the ‘No Kings’ message is the same as it was in 1773 with the Boston Tea Party,” he wrote on X. “So the ‘No Kings’ message is about a large, distant, national government that taxes and regulates its people far too much—with no limits on its authority?”

The “No Kings Protest” went nationwide on October 18, roughly four months after the first protest in June.

“In June, we did what many claimed was impossible: peacefully mobilized millions of people to take to the streets and declare with one voice: America has No Kings. And it mattered. The world saw the power of the people. President Trump’s birthday parade was drowned out by protests in every state and across the globe. His attempt to turn June 14 into a coronation collapsed, and the story became the strength of a movement rising against his authoritarian power grabs,” the protest declared on its About page.

“Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and bigger. ‘NO KINGS’ is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together,” it added.

