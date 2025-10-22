Manchester Pride Begins Liquidation as Drag Queens and Artists Revolt After Not Being Paid for Performances

Executives running Manchester Pride, Britain’s premiere gay festival, have announced they are shutting down and liquidating their assets after financial missteps resulting in an inability to pay some of the top talent that performed at this year’s event.

Manchester Pride’s Board of Trustees told followers in Instagram that they are suffering “enormous sadness” over their announcement of bankruptcy.

“A combination of rising costs, declining ticket sales and an ambitious refresh of the format aimed to challenge these issues has led to the organisation no longer being financially viable,” the statement says.

“We regret the delays in communicating the current situation,” the statement continued, adding “We had hoped to be able to find a way to continue, and, most importantly, to support our artists, contractors and partners.”

“We are sincerely sorry for those who will now lose out financially from the current situation,” they wrote.

The announcement comes on the heels of complaints by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six star Zahirah Zapanta that he had not been paid for performing at the 2025 event.

Other artists have also told fans that Manchester Pride did not pay them for their performances, as well according to the Manchester Evening News.

Other performers who attended the August event included former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne, Nelly Furtado, and Olly Alexander.

According to the BBC, Manchester Pride lost £468,000 in 2023. And it appears that every year since also saw similar losses.

