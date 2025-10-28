Whoopi Goldberg Melts Down over Trump’s Third Term Talk: ‘Damn, If He Isn’t a Dictator’

ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg took President Donald Trump’s bait this week, saying his talk about running for president again in 2028 is proof he’s a “dictator.”

“Well, [Trump] told us he was going to be a dictator on day one and, damn, if he isn’t a dictator,” Goldberg said on Monday’s show, before playing Trump saying people wouldn’t go along with him running again.

“So, just so we’re clear, you have nothing to say about any of this?” Goldberg said pointing to the audience. “Just understand that. Okay? Republicans have pretty much given him free rein up until now. Are they going to let this happen? Are y’all going to let it happen?”

“No,” the studio audience replied.

The co-hosts took off running from there, spending the segment psychoanalyzing Trump and his motivations and the Constitutional legality behind whether or not he can run for a third term in office.

“And I feel crazy because I feel like a conspiracy theorist talking about this,” said co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin before rambling on about what Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor thinks about a Trump third term run.

Sonny Hostin vomited up her own Trump conspiracy, asking “What if he militarizes everything? He has sent in the National Guard. And what if does that?”

Trump likely enjoys the left, from the Hollywood celebrities on late-night and The View to the talking heads on left-wing cable, losing it over his flirting with a third term. However, like Alex Marlow points out, there’s a legitimate path for Trump to serve a third term.

“[W]hat the Constitution stops is you running for a 3rd term…he could be vice president, and then in the event of him having to assume the presidency, hopefully, in this case, it would be a resignation, then he could have a 3rd term,” Marlow said.