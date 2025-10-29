Rosie O’Donnell Asks for Prayers as Her Daughter Sentenced to Prison

Chelsea O’Donnell, the daughter of anti-Trump leftist Rosie O’Donnell, was sentenced to prison last week, after she violated her probation in a drug case.

A Wisconsin judge made the decision on October 22 after Chelsea O’Donnell was accused of violating the terms of her probation, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly.

A court official reportedly said the 28-year-old violated her probation due to sexual assault allegations. Additionally, Chelsea O’Donnell did not show significant progress in the treatment drug program, the official added.

“The facts surrounding this request have been staffed with the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Team and have been deemed sufficient grounds to warrant termination from the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Program,” the filing read.

On Monday, an officer at the Marinette County Sheriff’s office told Us Weekly that Chelsea O’Donnell has been in custody since September 9 and will now be transferred to the Taycheedah Correctional Institution, where she will serve her sentence — unless she is moved to another facility.

Rosie O’Donnell took to her Instagram account and asked for prayers for her daughter. “My child chelsea belle – before addiction took over her life – i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed,” the actress wrote.

“I have compassion for those struggling with addiction,” Rosie O’Donnell told the magazine. “Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. prayers welcomed.”

Earlier this year, Chelsea O’Donnell was sentenced to six years of probation after several arrests involving drug related charges.

