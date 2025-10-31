Millionaire Billie Eilish Demands Billionaires to Their Face: ‘Give Your Money Away, Shorties. If You’re a Billionaire, Why Are You a Billionaire’

Pop singer Billie Eilish told the billionaire class to give their money away as she accepted an award at a ceremony attended by tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg and others.

Eilish took to the podium on Wednesday night to accept her award for the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards and used the moment to rebuke those in the room wealthier than her.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said while accepting the Music Innovator Award.

“I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” she added.

Eilish took it a step further to specifically single out billionaires, some of whom were in attendance at the ceremony.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me,” she said. “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

According to the New York Post, Eilish’s rebuke of billionaires received “laughter and applause from the audience,” with Mark Zuckerberg reportedly withholding his claps.

“The 41-year-old Facebook founder, meanwhile, is currently the third richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $257 billion, per Forbes. He was in attendance at the awards to support his wife, Priscilla Chan, as she was recognized as a 2025 WSJ Magazine Innovator,” noted the NY Post.

“Chan, 40, was honored for her work with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic organization the couple founded in 2015 that addresses societal challenges and works to cure, prevent, or manage diseases,” it added.

“A WSJ profile of Chan published ahead of Wednesday night’s award ceremony mentioned that the billionaire couple has pledged to give away a whopping 99% of their Meta shares to help the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative throughout their lives.”

Comedian Stephen Colbert, who hosted the awards, revealed Eilish donated more than $11 million from her recent tour to various causes.

“Billie Eilish will be donating proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to support organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and combating the climate crisis,” said Colbert.

“That donation, ladies and gentlemen, will be $11.5 million,” he added. “That’s wonderful. Billie, on behalf of humans everywhere, thank you.”

