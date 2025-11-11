Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Celebrate ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake ‘Wicked for Good’ as LGBTQ+ Triumph: ‘The Gayer the Better’

At the London premiere of Wicked for Good, the film’s stars, pop singer Ariana Grande and actress Cynthia Erivo, told the press the Wizard of Oz has “always been a queer place” and added, “the gayer, the better.”

The comments came after a reporter asked what Grande and co-star Erivo had to say to gay fans of the original film and its latest remakes.

After the two stars pandered with an effusive string of “We Love Yous,” Grande went even farther with her comments.

“And Oz has always been a queer place,” Grande blurted out. “A safe space for queer people, for every different color of the rainbow, for everybody. Read the L Frank Baum books. It’s the truth. You’re safe with us. We love you so much. The gayer, the better.”

There are no explicitly gay characters in the famous Wizard of Oz books by American writer L Frank Baum.

Wicked For Good, the followup to last year’s Wicked, opens wide on November 21.

Grande has gotten herself in trouble with her comments in the past.

Back in 2015 she suffered a major hit in popularity after being caught on camera saying how much she hates the United States.

The Florida-born singer was seen in a video taken at a doughnut shop licking doughnuts and then putting them back on the shelf before she expressed how much she “hates America.”

Grande later tried to apologizes for her comments and said she should have employed “more discretion with my choice of words.”

